ORG Partners LLC Sells 644 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

