Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) vs. Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) Head-To-Head Review

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plug Power and Energem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 4 15 7 0 2.12 Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plug Power currently has a consensus target price of $6.05, indicating a potential upside of 112.45%. Given Plug Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Energem.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Plug Power has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.5% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Energem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plug Power and Energem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $891.34 million 2.19 -$1.37 billion ($2.29) -1.24 Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 169.00

Energem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -153.57% -38.09% -24.82% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Summary

Energem beats Plug Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power



Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power. It also provides electrolyzers, a hydrogen generator for clean hydrogen production; liquefaction systems that provides liquid hydrogen to customers; cryogenic equipment for the distribution of liquified hydrogen, oxygen, argon, nitrogen and other cryogenic gases, including trailers and mobile storage equipment; and liquid hydrogen, an alternative fuel to fossil-based energy. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Energem



Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

