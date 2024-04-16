Raymond James & Associates Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.87.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

