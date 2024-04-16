Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

CZA stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64. The company has a market cap of $215.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $101.69.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

