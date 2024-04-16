Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 375,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 173.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,117,769.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,964.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,524. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

