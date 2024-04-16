Raymond James & Associates Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $173.01 and a 52-week high of $225.64.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

