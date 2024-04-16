Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation Purchases 148,600 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 148,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,077,089.92.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
TSE:D.UN opened at C$18.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.22. The firm has a market cap of C$294.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
D.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
