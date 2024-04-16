Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,209 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 155.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

