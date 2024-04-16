Research Analysts Set Expectations for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

