Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after acquiring an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $209,161,000 after acquiring an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

