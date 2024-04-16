Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expands By 18.9%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 509,133 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 37,224.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 287,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 217.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 154,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $529.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

