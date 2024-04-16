Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Declines By 14.6%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,961,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 2,297,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IHI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IHICF opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. IHI has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

