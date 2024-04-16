Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Drops By 5.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUS opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.66.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 165,342 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 508,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 106,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

