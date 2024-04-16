Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Drops By 5.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUS opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.66.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
