Short Interest in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Declines By 7.9%

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $19,845,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,996,000. American Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,605,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,149,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,600,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPEF stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $545.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $60.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

