Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Grows By 8.4%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 12,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 509,393 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after buying an additional 334,954 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,994,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,396,000 after buying an additional 1,044,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

