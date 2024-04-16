Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 4,150 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

NYSE C opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

