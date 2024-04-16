Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

