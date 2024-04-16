StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of BBGI opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
