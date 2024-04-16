Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Stryker by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after buying an additional 85,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.22.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

SYK opened at $339.13 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day moving average is $311.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

