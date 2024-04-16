Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $147.14 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of AON worth $147,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $305.18 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.66 and its 200-day moving average is $315.18.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

