Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $150.18 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $150,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSX opened at $160.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

