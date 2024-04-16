Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $137,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $2,386,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 53,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $177.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.73.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

