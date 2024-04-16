Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rises By 17.4%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $222.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.20. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $230.15.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

