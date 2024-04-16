Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 100,776 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Bancorp worth $158,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE USB opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

