Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Emerson Electric worth $151,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after buying an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

EMR stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

