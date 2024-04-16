S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,250,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 179,999 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

