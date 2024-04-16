S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
