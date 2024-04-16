T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10,134.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 372,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,689,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,847,536. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

