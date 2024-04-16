Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 3.2 %

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 84,787 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after purchasing an additional 58,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 898,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

