Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $152.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

