Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.99

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.99 and traded as low as C$24.32. Tucows shares last traded at C$24.49, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.30.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 180.60% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of C$118.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 21,987 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$478,393.15. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

