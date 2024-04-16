Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 5,274 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $164,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.