VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

