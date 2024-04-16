Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,116 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

