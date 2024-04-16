Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $12.74 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,763 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BKR opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

