Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,198 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $78,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,747,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $337.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

