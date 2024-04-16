Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 57,656 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,656 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.10% of Masco worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

