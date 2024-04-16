Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,344 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,220 shares of company stock worth $11,933,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $229.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.26 and a 200-day moving average of $235.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

