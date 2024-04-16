Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $15.01 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,671 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Snap worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,267,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,666,000 after acquiring an additional 327,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Snap by 96.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,464,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,054 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,729.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.13. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

