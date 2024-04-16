WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $655,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,927,122,000 after acquiring an additional 763,505 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE V opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.04 and its 200 day moving average is $262.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

