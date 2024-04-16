Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Sells 68,500 Shares of Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$17,125.00.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 200,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Ximen Mining Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of CVE:XIM opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

