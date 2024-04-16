Zacks Research Comments on Baker Hughes’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

