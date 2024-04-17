429 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after buying an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,288,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $426.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

