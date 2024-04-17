Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $205,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

