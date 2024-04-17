BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,085 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $469.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.