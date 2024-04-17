Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stake Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 55.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bruker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after buying an additional 56,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 95.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 928,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after buying an additional 452,780 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Bruker Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

