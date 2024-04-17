Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

