Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 363,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,800,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $109.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

