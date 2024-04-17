Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSPS opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

