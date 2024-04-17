Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

