Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 264.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.